건지 파운드 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 5,699.260 today, reflecting a 0.392% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.086% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 5,717.820 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 5,658.260 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.318% increase in value.