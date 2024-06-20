건지 파운드 모로코 디르함 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 모로코 디르함 is currently 12.667 today, reflecting a -0.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.444% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 모로코 디르함 has fluctuated between a high of 12.744 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 12.652 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.248% increase in value.