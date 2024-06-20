건지 파운드 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 27,901.400 today, reflecting a 0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.158% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 27,913.500 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 27,601.500 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.402% increase in value.