건지 파운드 케냐 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 케냐 실링 is currently 163.509 today, reflecting a -0.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.501% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 케냐 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 164.473 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 162.771 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.368% decrease in value.