건지 파운드 to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 to Hong Kong dollars is currently 9.930 today, reflecting a 0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.606% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 9.995 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 9.890 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.249% decrease in value.