건지 파운드 ~ 피지 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 ~ 피지 달러 is currently 2.874 today, reflecting a 0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.268% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 ~ 피지 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 2.882 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2.849 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.682% decrease in value.