건지 파운드 칠레 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 칠레 페소로 is currently 1,186.140 today, reflecting a -0.386% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.043% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 칠레 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 1,192.750 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1,164.280 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.788% increase in value.