조지아 라리 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 to CFP francs is currently 39.569 today, reflecting a 1.591% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.805% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 39.608 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 38.470 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.688% decrease in value.