조지아 라리 사모아 탈라스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 사모아 탈라스 is currently 0.971 today, reflecting a 1.503% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.360% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 사모아 탈라스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.972 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.946 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.763% increase in value.