조지아 라리 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) is currently 4,520.270 today, reflecting a 1.634% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.503% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 우즈베키스탄 여행 (SOMS) has fluctuated between a high of 4,523.970 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 4,396.750 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.356% increase in value.