조지아 라리 to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 to New Taiwan dollars is currently 11.572 today, reflecting a 1.402% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.424% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 11.582 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 11.269 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.357% increase in value.