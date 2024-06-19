조지아 라리 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 6.430 today, reflecting a 1.223% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.190% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 6.466 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 6.347 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.597% increase in value.