조지아 라리 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 수리남 달러 is currently 11.203 today, reflecting a 1.314% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.814% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 11.215 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 10.936 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.057% decrease in value.