조지아 라리 루마니아 레우스로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 루마니아 레우스로 is currently 1.657 today, reflecting a 1.593% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 루마니아 레우스로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.659 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.606 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.416% increase in value.