조지아 라리 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 5.444 today, reflecting a 1.622% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.117% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 5.448 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5.302 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 1.382% increase in value.