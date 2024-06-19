조지아 라리 모리셔스 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 모리셔스 루피로 is currently 16.809 today, reflecting a 2.180% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.883% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 모리셔스 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 17.130 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 16.238 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 2.898% increase in value.