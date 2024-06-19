조지아 라리 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 레바논 파운드 is currently 32,022.600 today, reflecting a 1.652% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.508% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 32,050.100 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 31,155.900 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.356% increase in value.