조지아 라리 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 to Icelandic krónas is currently 49.769 today, reflecting a 1.716% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.217% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 49.812 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 48.189 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.