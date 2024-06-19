조지아 라리 인도네시아 루피아로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 인도네시아 루피아로 is currently 5,855.310 today, reflecting a 1.477% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.952% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 인도네시아 루피아로 has fluctuated between a high of 5,860.340 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 5,669.290 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.538% increase in value.