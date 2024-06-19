조지아 라리 온두라스 렘피라로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 온두라스 렘피라로 is currently 8.877 today, reflecting a 2.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.762% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 온두라스 렘피라로 has fluctuated between a high of 8.877 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 8.604 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.433% decrease in value.