조지아 라리 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 감비아 달라시스 is currently 24.157 today, reflecting a 1.694% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.155% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 24.178 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 23.446 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.142% decrease in value.