조지아 라리 영국 파운드로 스털링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 영국 파운드로 스털링 is currently 0.281 today, reflecting a 1.622% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.149% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 영국 파운드로 스털링 has fluctuated between a high of 0.282 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.273 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.376% increase in value.