조지아 라리 중국 위안화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 중국 위안화 is currently 2.597 today, reflecting a 1.737% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.741% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 중국 위안화 has fluctuated between a high of 2.599 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2.527 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.355% increase in value.