조지아 라리 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) is currently 0.651 today, reflecting a 1.652% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.174% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 보스니아-헤르체고비나 (환전 가능 마크로 변경) has fluctuated between a high of 0.652 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.631 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.414% increase in value.