조지아 라리 아제르바이잔 마나츠 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 아제르바이잔 마나츠 is currently 0.608 today, reflecting a 1.694% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.529% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 아제르바이잔 마나츠 has fluctuated between a high of 0.609 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.592 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.356% increase in value.