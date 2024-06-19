조지아 라리 아르헨티나 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 아르헨티나 페소로 is currently 324.071 today, reflecting a 1.704% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.963% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 아르헨티나 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 324.350 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 314.214 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.356% increase in value.