조지아 라리 아르메니아 드람스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 아르메니아 드람스 is currently 138.887 today, reflecting a 1.679% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.294% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 아르메니아 드람스 has fluctuated between a high of 139.033 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 135.178 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.424% increase in value.