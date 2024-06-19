포클랜드 제도 파운드 to South african rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 to South african rand is currently 22.829 today, reflecting a -0.454% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.925% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 to South african rand has fluctuated between a high of 23.637 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 22.810 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.548% decrease in value.