포클랜드 제도 파운드 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 51.311 today, reflecting a 0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.657% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 51.651 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 51.202 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.