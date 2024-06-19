포클랜드 제도 파운드 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 28,764.100 today, reflecting a 0.609% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.645% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 29,096.700 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 28,558.500 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.632% increase in value.