포클랜드 제도 파운드 카타르 리알로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 카타르 리알로 is currently 4.635 today, reflecting a 0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.804% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 카타르 리알로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.672 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 4.616 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.