포클랜드 제도 파운드 몰도바 레우스에게 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 몰도바 레우스에게 is currently 22.594 today, reflecting a 0.149% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.008% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 몰도바 레우스에게 has fluctuated between a high of 22.756 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 22.461 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.795% increase in value.