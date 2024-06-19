포클랜드 제도 파운드 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 아이티 구르드로 is currently 168.260 today, reflecting a 0.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.018% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 169.991 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 166.949 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.752% decrease in value.