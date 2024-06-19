포클랜드 제도 파운드 to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 to Hong Kong dollars is currently 9.928 today, reflecting a 0.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.030% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 10.031 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 9.890 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.249% decrease in value.