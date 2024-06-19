포클랜드 제도 파운드 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. is currently 73.160 today, reflecting a 0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.802% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 73.751 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 72.766 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.