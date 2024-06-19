포클랜드 제도 파운드 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 29.482 today, reflecting a 0.401% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.985% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 29.515 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 29.172 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.