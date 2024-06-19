포클랜드 제도 파운드 to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 to Brazilian reais is currently 6.966 today, reflecting a 1.402% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.753% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 6.966 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 6.784 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.636% increase in value.