피지 달러 잠비아 콰차로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 잠비아 콰차로 is currently 11.441 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.497% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 잠비아 콰차로 has fluctuated between a high of 11.809 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 11.430 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.765% decrease in value.