피지 달러 to South african rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 to South african rand is currently 7.975 today, reflecting a -0.285% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.044% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 to South african rand has fluctuated between a high of 8.248 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 7.975 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.698% decrease in value.