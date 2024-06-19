피지 달러 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 11,321.300 today, reflecting a 0.360% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.342% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 11,355.800 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 11,238.100 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.677% decrease in value.