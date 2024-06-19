피지 달러 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 is currently 1.026 today, reflecting a 0.327% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.281% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 has fluctuated between a high of 1.046 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.021 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 1.531% increase in value.