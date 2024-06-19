피지 달러 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 4.825 today, reflecting a 0.350% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.050% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 4.830 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.742 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.131% decrease in value.