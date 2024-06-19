피지 달러 태국 바트화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 태국 바트화 is currently 16.310 today, reflecting a 0.328% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.881% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 태국 바트화 has fluctuated between a high of 16.397 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 16.166 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.644% increase in value.