피지 달러 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 수리남 달러 is currently 13.893 today, reflecting a 0.172% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.693% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 14.205 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 13.848 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.135% decrease in value.