피지 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 10,062.000 today, reflecting a 0.866% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.450% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 10,171.600 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 9,956.250 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.662% decrease in value.