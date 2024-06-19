피지 달러 세이셸 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 세이셸 루피로 is currently 6.371 today, reflecting a -4.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 4.972% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 세이셸 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 6.652 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 5.999 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 8.229% increase in value.