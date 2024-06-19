피지 달러 카타르 리알로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 카타르 리알로 is currently 1.621 today, reflecting a 0.350% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.296% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 카타르 리알로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.627 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1.610 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.662% decrease in value.