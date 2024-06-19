바베이도스 달러 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 바베이도스 달러 아이티 구르드로 is currently 65.898 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 바베이도스 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.401% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 바베이도스 달러 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 66.390 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 65.883 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.666% decrease in value.