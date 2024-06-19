아제르바이잔 마나트 말라위 콰차스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 말라위 콰차스 is currently 1,016.360 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 말라위 콰차스 has fluctuated between a high of 1,020.390 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 1,015.060 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.388% increase in value.