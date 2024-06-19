아루바 플로린 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 10.053 today, reflecting a -0.898% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a -3.105% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 10.406 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 10.018 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.828% decrease in value.